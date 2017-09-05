Liberian Female Presidential Candidate Ambassador MacDella Cooper Commits To Foreign Audit If Elected……

For the first time in the history of Liberia, a presidential candidate participating in Liberia’s 2017 general and presidential elections has committed herself to foreign audit. The lone female presidential candidate and Standard Bearer of the Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) said her office and the office of her Vice Standard Bearer will be audited by foreign auditors if elected as president and vice president of the Liberian Republic.

Ambassador MacDella Cooper disclosed that they have both committed themselves to signing a social contract ahead of the October 10, 2017, elections to give room to an audit. She narrated that the audit will force them to account for the Countries’ natural resources, budget and every other thing that will be entrusted to their government.

According to her, on a yearly basis, the LRP led-government will through the audit show the Liberian people what it has done with their money something she said if the Liberians are not satisfied they can ask she and her Vice Standard Bearer to leave the Executive Manson.She has, on the other hand, vowed to prosecute and dismiss any officials that will be involved in corrupt acts. The Presidential Candidate said under her leadership, she will ensure that anyone who steals the Liberian people’s money is dismissed and will never smell government job again. Ambassador Cooper stated that in order to build a strong economic, the nation has to be kept safe from violence and protect it from corruption stating that in the absence of this no investor will want to invest in the Country.

She made the assertion at the Party’s 17th Street headquarters in Monrovia at a youth jamboree where hundreds of Liberian youths including Artists and comedians gathered to display their talents. It can be recalled that Ambassador Cooper announced her intention to run for the Nation’s highest seat, the Presidency in the 2017 elections and she places education central among her campaign pillars. If successful, she would become Africa’s second female head of state and MacDella Cooper born March 13, 1977, is a philanthropist and founder of the MacDella Cooper Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and women in Liberia. In October 2016, Cooper announced her intention to run for the Presidency of Liberia in the Liberia National Election.

Cooper was born in Monrovia and lived in Liberia at the outbreak of the First Liberian Civil War and the war forced Cooper into exile in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire where she spent her early teenage years as a refugee before migrating to the United States in 1993. She attended and graduated from Barringer High School in Newark, New Jersey, where she was one of the top-ranked students in her class, and subsequently earned a full scholarship to The College of New Jersey and earned a degree in Communications Cooper began her professional career as fashion model and planner and worked extensively in New York City, Paris, London, and Milan. She modeled for clients such as Ralph Lauren and Jones Apparel and appeared regularly in publications such as Glamour and Marie Claire.

In 2003, Cooper launched the MacDella Cooper Foundation, a nonprofit working in service of underprivileged children and women in Liberia. In December 2010, the MacDella Cooper Foundation opened the first school in Liberia to offer free tuition, including room and board. Located in Charlesville, Margibi County, Liberia, the school, the MacDella Cooper Foundation Academy currently houses more than 80 Students, aged 4 to 13 years.

© 2017, Moses M Tokpah. All rights reserved. – The views expressed here are purely those of the author and not necessarily those of the publishers. – Newstime Africa content cannot be reproduced in any form – electronic or print – without prior consent of the Publishers. Copyright infringement will be pursued and perpetrators prosecuted.

5,971 total views, 187 views today