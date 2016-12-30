EU deploys Election Observation Mission to Ghana
BRUSSELS – PRN Africa — In response to an invitation by the Ghanaian authorities, the European Union has deployed an…
BRUSSELS – PRN Africa — Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, signed financing agreements with Kenya, together with…
HARARE, Nov 9 2016 (IPS) – Four years ago, a faceless writer using the nom de guerre Baba Jukwa set…
Florence Bernault, University of Wisconsin-Madison For the second time in seven years, a presidential election in Gabon has triggered violent…
United Nations, United States, Feb 26, 2016 (AFP) – UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visits North Africa next week to draw…
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 23 2016 (IPS) – A new Ebola vaccine may be the first to successfully protect against one…
NEW YORK – PRN Africa — The United Nations envoy for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) expressed grave…
BRUSSELS – PRN Africa — Mr Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, today signed a new package of…
As the people of Ghana await the final outcome of the elections, Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group, Thabo Mbeki,…
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 2016 (IPS) – Africa, the cradle of mankind and home to the youngest population in the…
“I always used to pray that tourists come buy from us. Not me alone. Pray for tourists to come down.”…
After a coup and 22 years of authoritarian rule, The Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh conceded power in elections on December…
NEW YORK – PRN Africa — United Nations President Elect -Adama Barrow today commended the people of Gambia for the…
NEW YORK – PRN Africa — United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today urged Ghana’s President and the opposition leader to…
(Washington, DC) – Today, Gabon’s President-Elect, Dr. Jean Ping, met with Senate Foreign Affairs on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC…
LONDON -PRN Africa — UK support will help develop resilient health systems, improve education and increase access to clean water…
ABUJA, Nov 11 2016 (IPS) – The Nigerian military announced the rescue of a missing Chibok schoolgirl Saturday, bringing to…
