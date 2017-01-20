November 7, 2016 - Posted by Newstime Africa

France provides €6-million grant to AfDB for the African Renewable Energy Initiative

June 17, 2016 - Posted by Wisdom Jonny Nuekpe

$5m MO IBRAHIM AWARD: NO WINNER FOR FIFTH TIME

West Africa

Sierra Leone September 15, 2016

Sierra Leone to apply death penalty once again

Sierra Leone September 14, 2016

British High Commission Sends Eight Future Leaders of Sierra Leone to Study in the UK

Sierra Leone September 6, 2016

Sierra Leone Muslims make first Hajj after Ebola

Sierra Leone August 5, 2016

As Sierra Leone’s Attorney General is awarded for Excellence in Leadership, African Development Bank bags 2016 Organization of the Year Award

East Africa

Kenya December 1, 2016

This is No Way to Honour Kenya’s Contribution to Peace in South Sudan

Kenya September 15, 2016

Kenyan president bans ‘party-hopping’ among lawmakers

Somalia September 14, 2016

Somalia hosts East African summit for 1st time

Uganda August 16, 2016

Ugandan president stands behind death penalty

Southern Africa

Malawi October 4, 2016

Unregulated Promotion of Mining in Malawi Brings Hazards and Hardships

Zimbabwe September 16, 2016

Zimbabwe: Land sales to Mugabe allies irk war veterans

International September 14, 2016

Zambia: President Lungu takes oath of office

Zambia September 5, 2016

Zambian court dismisses presidential election challenge

Central Africa

DRC September 15, 2016

Rights group warns of clamp down on DRC opposition

Rwanda June 14, 2016

Rwanda: New EkoCenter to provide clean water for 25,000

Equatorial Guinea April 22, 2016

After 36-year rule, Equatorial Guinea leader set for all-time Africa record

Gabon April 5, 2016

Gabon ruling party split deepens with new rival to President

North Africa

Egypt September 13, 2015

PROFILE: Meet Egypt’s new prime minister-designate

Egypt August 16, 2015

Egypt should release Shawkan, photographer detained for two years

Egypt August 8, 2015

Sisi appears in military outfit ahead of canal opening

Tunisia July 31, 2015

Tunisia extends state of emergency for two months

Latest News

African Focus December 7, 2016

What we can learn from The Gambia

After a coup and 22 years of authoritarian rule, The Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh conceded power in elections on December…

175,538 total views, 137 views today