EU deploys Election Observation Mission to Ghana
BRUSSELS – PRN Africa — In response to an invitation by the Ghanaian authorities, the European Union has deployed an…
185,451 total views, 1,693 views today
BRUSSELS – PRN Africa — In response to an invitation by the Ghanaian authorities, the European Union has deployed an…
185,451 total views, 1,693 views today
BRUSSELS – PRN Africa — Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, signed financing agreements with Kenya, together with…
126,978 total views, 2,285 views today
HARARE, Nov 9 2016 (IPS) – Four years ago, a faceless writer using the nom de guerre Baba Jukwa set…
173,451 total views, 1,590 views today
Florence Bernault, University of Wisconsin-Madison For the second time in seven years, a presidential election in Gabon has triggered violent…
230,437 total views, 1,548 views today
United Nations, United States, Feb 26, 2016 (AFP) – UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visits North Africa next week to draw…
498,171 total views, 1,343 views today
A Private plane is on standby at the Banjul airport to whisk outgoing president Yahya Jammeh out of the country as…
16,005 total views, 957 views today
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 23 2016 (IPS) – A new Ebola vaccine may be the first to successfully protect against one…
25,313 total views, 506 views today
NEW YORK – PRN Africa — The United Nations envoy for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) expressed grave…
31,416 total views, 551 views today
BRUSSELS – PRN Africa — Mr Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, today signed a new package of…
48,066 total views, 683 views today
As the people of Ghana await the final outcome of the elections, Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group, Thabo Mbeki,…
37,647 total views, 518 views today
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 2016 (IPS) – Africa, the cradle of mankind and home to the youngest population in the…
1,319,605 total views, 18,126 views today
“I always used to pray that tourists come buy from us. Not me alone. Pray for tourists to come down.”…
64,770 total views, 989 views today
After a coup and 22 years of authoritarian rule, The Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh conceded power in elections on December…
184,819 total views, 2,831 views today
NEW YORK – PRN Africa — United Nations President Elect -Adama Barrow today commended the people of Gambia for the…
49,614 total views, 576 views today
NEW YORK – PRN Africa — United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today urged Ghana’s President and the opposition leader to…
77,818 total views, 880 views today
(Washington, DC) – Today, Gabon’s President-Elect, Dr. Jean Ping, met with Senate Foreign Affairs on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC…
42,305 total views, 346 views today
LONDON -PRN Africa — UK support will help develop resilient health systems, improve education and increase access to clean water…
127,610 total views, 1,051 views today