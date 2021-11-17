Fear of being exposed – Sierra Leone President suspends the country’s Auditor General

The Highly Esteemed – Lara Taylor Pearce

The remarkable and outstanding Auditor-General in Sierra Leone – the fearless and very outspoken Lara Taylor Pearce, a highly respected and admired young lady, has been reportedly suspended from office by the very inept President of the West African country, Julius Maada Bio.

The suspension directive from State House came as a shock to many when it was revealed that the Auditor General was about to release a scathing report on the excesses and wasteful spending in government especially pertaining to the offices of the President, the First Lady, and the Chief Minister. This comes just a few weeks after the European Union gave a damning verdict on the failed institutions in government and the reckless administration of the country’s resources.

No reason has been given for the suspension but the fact that it coincides with the Auditor-General’s imminent release of her findings has raised eyebrows and has led to many opposition politicians condemning the actions of the President.

Along with the suspension, the Head of State had the temerity to order the Attorney General to open an investigation into the Audit service for professional performance and the like thereof. Without any detailed explanation as to what has warranted the investigations, reports coming out of the capital Freetown states that suspension had to do with the yet to be published 2020 Audit Report which will be a serious indictment of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Chief Minister, and several cabinet ministers.

The lame-duck Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Francis Ben Kaifala who has been operating within tribal lines instead of going after members of the very corrupt government he serves under has been more interested in pursuing the opposition party’s flagbearer for the coming 2023 presidential election, also under the orders of the Head of State.

It is indeed very sad to see a very well-educated man like Kaifala stooping so low as to trade in his hard-earned credentials for political discrimination. It is a time like this one would expect Kaifala to stand and be counted and come out protecting the moral stature of his sacred office, but alas he is perambulating on social media seeking accolades from irreputable organizations to help bolster his image as a corruption czar.

Lara Taylor Pearce must not be allowed to be dragged through the political mud by a mafioso head of state who has in the past found wanting for selling the country’s passports to Chinese Businessmen in Hong Kong.

Julius Maada Bio and his cabal must be booted out of government before the state of Sierra Leone finally collapses due to the misappropriation of public funds by the thieves who are in charge. Bio is simply unfit to govern.

Taylor Pearce who has served the government since 2011 has more than 27 years of experience in the public and private sector financial and administrative management – she is also a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) in the UK, and a Grand Officer of the Order of the Rokel one of the highest civilian national Presidential award given to any citizen of the country. Pearce has also served as a Supervisory Senior for KPMG Peat Marwick.