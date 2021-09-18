AYV TV becomes the first channel in the West-Africa sub-region, after Nigeria and Ghana, to be onboard the MultiChoice pan-African satellite TV platform

DSTV

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone – In order to showcase Sierra Leone, its stories, and its talents to Africa, the Africa Young Voices (AYV) Media Empire of Sierra Leone and MultiChoice, have launched the AYV TV on DStv Channel 399. It is a multicultural entertainment channel that informs, educates, and entertains fellow Africans on MultiChoice’s video entertainment platform.

The AYV TV is the first channel from the West-Africa sub-region, after Nigeria and Ghana, to be onboard the MultiChoice pan-African satellite TV platform. This does not only expand the AYV TV’s footprint across Africa, but provides Sierra Leone businesses, products, and organizations with a channel to reach an African Market in sub-Saharan Africa.



AYV Boss – Anthony Navo Jr.

In addition, it empowers the young people of Sierra Leone by creating more jobs in the entertainment industry. The AYV TV currently employs over 500 persons, including actors and actresses, musicians, production crews, and other personnel, in full and part-time roles. This bigger platform drives demand for the production of more content of higher quality, resulting in a 50% increase in new jobs in the first year.

In welcoming viewers to the new channel, Anthony Navo Jnr., the Sierra Leone Youth Ambassador and CEO of the AYV Media Empire, remarked: ‘It is an opportunity to empower young voices in Sierra Leone, Africa, and the Africa Diaspora. The AYV TV works with young people and creatives in Sierra Leone, Africa, and the Diaspora to build an excellent channel that showcases Sierra Leone to Africa and Africa to the world.’



Natalia Abboud, CEO of Transnational SL/DStv Sierra Leone added: “for over three decades, DStv has entertained Sierra Leoneans in their homes, enriching their lives and inspiring new generations. This partnership with AYV TV is a testimony to the company’s ongoing commitment to Sierra Leone and its people.”

The AYV Media Empire is the market leader in the entertainment industry in Sierra Leone. It promotes Sierra Leonean and African young voices through the power of the media. The contents mix includes productions from the AYV TV headquarters in Sierra Leone and the globally recognized entertainment hub of Soho Square, London, where AYV TV has its international studio.

AYV TV HQ

MultiChoice is the leading video entertainment company in Africa. It offers a broad variety of entertainment content to more than 20m households and across multiple platforms in 50 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. The AYV Media Empire and MultiChoice are collaborating on the launch. MultiChoice opened Channel 399 to viewers with a soft launch on 25 August 2021. The official launch ceremony takes place at the AYV TV headquarters, 3 Wesley Street, Tower Hill, Freetown, Sierra Leone, this Friday 17 September 2021