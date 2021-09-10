Ten Malawians off to the UK under Chevening scholarship

LILONGWE, Malawi – PRN Africa – Acting High Commissioner and Malawi’s Deputy Education Minister bade farewell to the 2021/22 Chevening cohort and welcomed the 2019/20 group.

The Acting British High Commissioner, Fiona Ritchie on Tuesday, 31 August 2021, hosted a send-off reception for 10 Malawian Chevening scholars who will be heading to the UK this month to commence postgraduate studies at top universities in the 2021/22 academic year. Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa represented Malawi Government at the event, which was held at the High Commissioner’s Residence in Lilongwe.

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university

This year’s awardees will study in a range of courses from Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, construction management and engineering to sustainable development among others.

Speaking during the reception, which also welcomed the 2019/20 cohort back home, Acting British High Commissioner, Fiona Ritchie said the selection was yet again competitive with more than 50,000 eligible applications, 10% of which made it to the interview stage.

Ritchie said UK universities promote creativity and exchange of information as well as building of knowledge and networks.

Acting British High Commissioner Fiona Ritchie said:

“This year, the COVID pandemic has continued to present significant challenges, and we know that this will have far-reaching impact on all of us for the foreseeable future. I am particularly pleased that despite these challenges, the British Government has been able to continue offering Chevening Awards to the most talented emerging leaders.”

For her part, Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa said the UK Government has been Malawi’s longstanding partner in a lot of spheres including the education sector. Honourable Kambauwa said the Chevening Scholarship has contributed to the production of highly skilled professionals in the country.

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa said:

“Chevening is everywhere in Malawi, if you to go to Capital Hill you will find Chevening, go to business, legal, media or civil society circles you will most definitely find Chevening Alumni.”

The deputy minister also expressed satisfaction with the areas of study for the current cohort saying they were in tune with Malawi’s needs.

The 2022/23 Chevening application cycle is open and more Malawians are being encouraged to apply here.

SOURCE British High Commission Lilongwe