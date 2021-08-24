This fully furnished house is up for rent in Freetown, Sierra Leone

We are introducing a beautifully and aesthetically designed house on the outskirts of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. The fantastically constructed house boasts an array of design features and a number of facilities. The property is located at the exclusive diplomatic residential district off Spur Road. With two security posts (front and Rear) already in place, there is a 10 KVA 96 Volts Su-Kam Sine Wave Solar back-up system fixed in place and a 17 KVA Lister Diesel Generator with Automatic Transmiasjon Sysrem (ATS) at your disposal to ensure no loss of power. With three floors, the property which was built in 2010, has on its first floor-basement 2 Lounges, a Self-contained Guest Room, a Guest Toilet, and a Security EXIT with a Laundry Room that has a Samsung Washing Machine & Dryer, and a large balcony.

The second floor boasts the Main Lounge, a Dining Room cum Waiting Lounge and a Guest Room (Self-contained) plus a Guest Toilet and Kitchen with Pantry – and Kitchen storage area.

The third-floor houses a Master ensuite – Master Bathroom with Jacuzzi, a Powder/Dressing Room, and Storage room with a security Safe and Walk-in Closet. It has a Family/Private TV Lounge and a Private Study and Internet. It also has a Children’s Bedroom, a Children’s Bathroom with a large ballcony also overlooking the Lumley Beach.

The property is indeed suited for someone looking for a fully furnished secure property with all the amenities built-in and one that offers an uninterrupted power supply with dual power options and is situated at a location with beautiful scenery close to the Lumley Beach. With only a few miles from the center of Freetown, residents will have easy access to the business district and government offices and a host of banking and commercial enterprises. Since 2010, to date, the house has been, successively the official residence of Representatives of both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The property is on offer for either a short or long-term lease.

Interested parties can call or email for rent inquiries. Contact +447960229983 or email: newstime@me.com

Kindly take a look and browse through the available photos below