Democracy on life support as the Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio attempts to rig the country’s elections

Democracy is seriously under threat in Sierra Leone as the President is doing everything in his power to thwart the will of the people and steal the just-concluded presidential election. The very corrupt and inept Head of State has distorted the results of the elections and is seeking to manipulate the tallying of votes to enable him to win. He even went to the extent of asking the ECSL commissioner to release a perverted and erroneous part of the results in preparation for rigging the entire election outcome. The International community should not sit by and allow this daylight robbery to prevail as the hard-earned democratic gains can’t be squandered for the benefit of one man.

Julius Maada Bio is a notorious state resource embezzler, a man who sold his country’s passports to corrupt Chinese businessmen for thousands of dollars. He is unfit to govern and cannot be trusted. The chief electoral Commissioner is yet to announce the final results of the elections 72 hours after the votes were completed for fear of his life as the president has sent security forces to surround his offices and domain with threats to shoot and kill him if he doesn’t declare him the winner despite preliminary results showing the Opposition APC candidate Dr. Samura Kamara has taken the lead with a significant percentage of the votes cast in his favor.

The Electoral Commission presented what it said was 60% of the votes cast in a release to the media but the release was found to show inaccurate data and serious abnormalities in several districts around the country. The data must be properly collated to reflect the actual votes cast in these regions.

Newstime Africa is calling on the International Community to act to prevent this anomaly from happening as it has the potential to drag this country into civil strife after all that it has endured during the brutal civil war that left thousands dead and maimed for life. The Chief Electoral Commissioner Mohamed Konneh should be protected and allowed to dispense his duties as the only person mandated by law to announce the results and ensure that the will of the people prevails.