Chaos in Sierra Leone as the President orders security forces to assassinate Opposition leader and the Mayor of Freetown

The barbaric president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has ordered his security forces to shoot and kill the opposition leader and presidential candidate Dr. Samura Kamara and the Mayor of Freetown along with the Deputy Leader of the party Chernor Maju Bah who are currently barricaded in the party HQ along with journalists who were there to take part in a press conference that the party had called.

This all comes as provisional results are published giving the opposition Leader and candidate, Dr Samura Kamara a significant lead over the incumbent Julius Maada Bio. In a move of clear defiance, Bio has now resorted to violence despite having signed up to a peace MOU with stakeholders including the US Ambassador, and the UK High Commissioner along with the EU Representative on the ground. In some of my reports on Twitter and here on Newstime Africa, I had given serious warnings about the despotic propensities of the thug who passes for president in Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio. He is simply unfit for purpose and has no business being Head of State. The outcome of the Elections this time is a clear testament that the people have finally taken heed of our warnings and had said no to tyranny.

Sierra Leone has endured so much as a country and for Julius Maada Bio to be so oblivious of what the people have suffered through violence and terror and put the country once more through this tyranny is evidence of his hatred for his countrymen.

This is a breaking news story and we will update you as we get more information!!