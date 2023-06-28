Tribute to an outstanding Sierra Leonean Diplomat – the legacy of Edward (Eddie) Mohamed Turay

The history of Sierra Leone’s politics can never be completely written without mentioning the maestro politician Edward Mohamed Turay, popularly known as Eddie Turay. He was not only academic, he was outstanding in so many ways, an erudite lawyer, a critical thinker called upon at all times for advice by his colleagues in politics and the legal profession, A diplomat who represented his country with distinction gaining the recognition of the Queen of England and the government of the United Kingdom.

During his diplomatic tenure as High Commissioner, the doors of the High Commission were open to anyone and he ensured that he listened to all who walked through that door and was never shy to answer calls from anyone who called the mission to speak to him. Working as a legal Luminary in his home country Sierra Leone, he was always willing to represent anyone and took pride in helping people with their legal issues irrespective of their political leanings or persuasion!

Eddie Turay was also extremely generous to those he came in contact with and was prepared to share whatever he had with others. Helping Sierra Leoneans was his priority and his pride. The country has lost an icon of peace and a political giant and as we mourn his passing may his family take comfort in his outstanding legacy and his spirit of servitude to his country and people.

Eddie Turay was born on the 24th of October 1945 and did his primary and secondary school education in Sierra Leone. He later traveled to Manchester in England, UK, where he studied law at Manchester University and was called to the bar at Lincolns Inn in 1976. He returned back home and was appointed as a Magistrate and served his country for three years before entering into politics and was elected as MP for Bombali Central One constituency. he was then elected as leader of the All Peoples Congress and subsequently as Minority leader in Parliament.

Eddie Turay passed away in England with his family and loved ones at his side and left behind several children and relatives.