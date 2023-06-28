Introducing the next President of Sierra Leone – Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara

The West African state of Sierra Leone is about to elect its next President and Dr. Samura Kamara is in a pole position to be elected as the next President of the Republic after a very dismal performance by the incumbent President Julius Maads Bio. Bio whose name is now synonymous with human rights abuse and kleptocracy and has stifled democracy and run the country’s economy down with flagrant abuse of the country’s resources and living an ostentatious life with his high-maintenance wife Fatima who it is reported spends millions of dollars on Designer clothing each year with regular trips abroad on private jets. When the country’s auditor-general raised the alarm that the President’s office was unaccountably spending millions of dollars recklessly on foreign travel abroad she was immediately sent on leave and investigated. The electorate now have an unenviable opportunity to change the status quo and restore the country’s dignity and way of life as they head to the polls to elect a new leader.

Dr, Samura Kamara, the leader and flagbearer of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) has a distinguished public service record after serving as Finacial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, then Finance Minister, and subsequently Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone. It was during his tenure as Finance Minister in the Koroma administration that the country recorded double digits economic growth. And he is seen by the IMF as a safe pair of hands after serving the world body as a top executive.

Samura Kamara is an economist by profession and was born in Kamalo, Bombali District, in the North of Sierra Leone on April 30, 1951. He brings to his new position an enviable academic portfolio and an outstanding reputation as an international public servant. As Chairman of the African Caucus constituency meetings, at the IMF, Dr Samura Kamara helped with negotiations that resulted in the continent getting the third chair on the World Bank Executive Board and a Second Alternate Chair in the IMF Executive. When Sierra Leone as a country faced significant challenges requiring thorough and sometimes sophisticated international coordination, Dr. Kamara rose up to the occasion: he succeeded in bringing back recovery after the turbulent civil war and through the recent Ebola crisis.

If he succeeds in winning the presidency, Dr. Kamara will have the opportunity to channel through his belief that monetary integration for the continent is one way to push for Africa’s development. Kamara’s thesis at University was on the monetary unification of West Africa.

Samura who was a brainy gem in school was also a talented footballer and both passions were asking to be fully manifested when he Ultimately decided that one had to be aborted, and it was football. The brainy gem decided to opt to chew the numbers in economics and finance instead. The journey started in 1994 when he was appointed as the Programme Manager by the World Bank for Sierra Leone’s Structural Support Program. The program was designed to stabilize the country after the damage done to the country as a result of the civil war.

By electing Samura Kamara as the next president of Sierra Leone, the country will be choosing a fine gentleman with an impeccable track record as a go-getter and one who has always put his country first by being its voice during pertinent international monetary deliberations including delicate negotiations on world trade and the global economy.

Dr. Samura Kamara has faced enormous intimidation at the hands of Julius Maada Bio, from trumped-up charges by the derelict Anti-Corruption Commission to his convoy being attacked and shot at the hands of State security forces on the orders of Julius Maad Bio and his property seized and his freedom of movement restricted with his passport seized. But he has shown calm, statesmanship, and resilience and has remained steadfast throughout, and an exceptional quality of leadership, something which has earned him the respect of the people at home and abroad

Sierra Leoneans are tired of languishing in poverty and depravation under the brutal leadership of Julius Maad bio and are relishing the opportunity to vote him out and help usher in a new leadership with a conscience-driven approach to ameliorate the prevailing economic social and political challenges the country face. Samura Kamara is widely respected by the International Community and would have little difficulty securing the vital assistance the country needs to rebuild itself after the Bio administration’s assault on the country’s vault that has left the country relying on promissory notes to survive.