Davido becomes Africa’s biggest Afrobeats superstar

Nigeria’s Biggest music sensation, Davido, has now become the biggest Afrobeats star on the continent. Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has recently been making a documentary with Netflix, which he described as “one of a kind” and has also been working on a TV game show. The Afrobeats superstar has had a stellar music career by becoming the latest Nigerian artist to record a billion streams across all credits on the global digital platform, Spotify. In terms of influence, popularity, and clout in Nigeria, only Film Star Frederick Leonard, comes close to beating Davido as a celebrity! Leonard who has become a global superstar is regarded as the biggest celebrity to ever come out of Nigeria as he is respected across the continent and was even recently considered by top Hollywood directors for unique roles in feature films.

Davido is loved by fans in his local Nigeria and most of his gigs are sold-out concerts unrivaled in Africa. He is mobbed by fans everywhere and is planning to tour the continent very soon. Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Ckay are the other Nigerian artists who have surpassed a billion streams across all credits on Spotify.

Davido’s father, the billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, has had a huge influence on his son’s career and has helped guide his philanthropic efforts in giving back to society. Despite his father’s wealth the Afrobeats superstar has managed to carve out for himself a successful career