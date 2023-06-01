Newstime Africa names Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni Africa’s Man of the Year 2023

From his offices in London, the Publisher of Newstime Africa, Mr. Ahmed Kamara, has hailed the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and has declared him Africa’s Man of the Year for his laudable stand on LGBT and his amazing effort to stand up to the disgraceful threats of the US and UK to sanction him and his country for refusing to bend to their evil demands to turn away from God and allow homosexuality to thrive in his country.

It is the first time that Newstime Africa has ever bestowed such an honor on anyone. And the Publisher was clear, Museveni deserves it and called on other African leaders to emulate the brave stand of the Ugandan leader and become more draconian in their resolve to discourage the introduction of such filth into their societies.

Museveni has shown character and should know that God is with him and should stand with his head high up as a true son of Africa. Mr Kamara who is a strong Christain said that the bible is clear about its stand on homosexuality and God created both man and woman differently for a reason and the word of God cannot be flouted to please anyone. The physical design of the man and the woman reflects God’s will and purpose for their lives and how they can join together to create human beings and that is reflective of the heavenly order in which God intended his creation to live.

Museveni has signed into law one of the most draconian anti-LGBT laws ever, which included the death penalty for aggravated homosexuality, calling for capital punishment for serial offenders and transmission of HIV/Aids through Gay sex and there is also a 20-year sentence for the promotion of homosexuality. The president has referred to homosexuality as a deviation from normal and has urged the country’s lawmakers to resist what he called Imperialist pressure.