Top African Evangelist T.B. Joshua dies aged 57

One of the world’s most renowned African Evangelists Prophet T.B. Joshua has died in Nigeria aged 57.

With more than five million followers on Facebook, Joshua had a dedicated following both on Social Media and his SCOAN church ( Synagogue Church of All Nations). News of his passing was posted on his Facebook page saying: “God has taken His servant”. Temitope Balogun Joshua who hails from Ondo State, Nigeria, was born on June 12, 1963.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Governor said he received the news of Prophet Joshua’s death with a heavy heart and according to him, Pastor TB Joshua was a renowned man of God who was a blessing to humanity, and a great ambassador of the sunshine state.

It is reported that he died on Saturday just after completing live worship on air. At the time of going to press, the cause of death has not been fully established.

His church boasts of over 5,000 followers with top politicians from across Africa said to be among his ardent followers.

Even though his teachings and practices had come under scrutiny in the past, he remained a much respected and revered prophet all throughout his life. He was also courted by top Christian Evangelists across the world even in the United States.

His YouTube account was suspended in April of this year because of allegations of hate speech after a Gay rights group complained over videos showing the preacher performing prayers said to “cure” gay people.

Social media network Facebook also removed at least one post showing a woman being slapped while TB Joshua said he was casting out a “demonic spirit”. He was a truly dedicated man of God who spent his life teaching about Christ and the Kingdom of God.