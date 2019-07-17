Top African music superstars Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Wizkid, Busiswa and Shatta Wale join Beyonce in the new Lion King music album

Music superstar Beyonce, has produced an album that will be featured on the remake of the Disney classic The Lion King and the pop superstar has also released the track list of the album which features some of Africa’s biggest music sensations like Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi who both perform the song Keys to the Kingdom, with Mr Eazi also appearing alongside top Nigerian popstars Tekno and Yemi Alade on the song Don’t Jealous Me.

Another Nigerian artist Burna Boyalso’s solo track, Ja Ara E, was also featured, and you also have top artist from Cameroonian Salatiel appearing alongside Beyonce and Pharrell Williams on another song called Water.

Outstanding Nigerian superstar Wizkid, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly from South Africa and Ghana’s Shatta Wale were also featured in the album.

In making the announcement Beyonce said it “was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers”, stating that authenticity and heart were important to her.

Entitled The Lion King: The Gift, the album is set to be released this coming Friday. There are four new solo songs and there are partnerships with world stars Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Childish Gambino. Blue Ivy Beyonce’s daughter also featured along with many others.

As a matter of fact, the Abum is separate from the The Lion King’s soundtrack ,and the only song which appears in both albums is the song, Spirit, by Beyonce, a song that has at its heart Swahili lyrics.

