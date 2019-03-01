New ACP-EU Partnership: EU and Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific Leaders intensify the regional talks in Samoa

BRUSSELS – PRN Africa — In the context of the ongoing negotiations to modernize relations between the EU and 79 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP), chief negotiators met with Pacific leaders today.

The talks’ aim was to lay the ground for the creation of a EU-Pacific pillar, within the future agreement. The negotiators focused on the specific needs and priorities to address together in the decades to come.

In Apia, Samoa, the EU’s Chief Negotiator, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, said: “Today’s exchanges are a concrete example of how our future bilateral relations EU–Pacific, EU-Africa, EU-Caribbean, will grow deeper and stronger under the next ACP-EU agreement. We need to find new ways to fight climate change, and to protect our people and our planet. We also aim to foster blue growth in a sustainable way, and address cross border challenges together, such as human development and security issues.”

The ACP Chief Negotiator and Chair of the Ministerial Central Negotiating Group who is also the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Africa integration of Togo Professor Robert Dussey, said: “The ACP Group cherishes its partnership with the EU, which it has enjoyed since 1975. The process we have embarked on aims to further strengthen our relations. We also recognize the necessity to address specific needs and aspirations of the ACP regions. For that reason, we are delighted to be in Apia to broker Pacific regional interests. We hope to set the stage for negotiating a Pacific-EU protocol for the benefit of the citizens of the region.”

Prime Minister of Samoa, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, added: “As one of the Pacific’s key partner and contributor to our national and regional development programmes, we continue to use every opportunity to foster the strengths of a collective voice and positions of our Blue Pacific in our discussions with the European Union. My Government is very pleased to host this important political dialogue with the EU, and to discuss issues of high priority to the Pacific. We look forward to a partnership with the EU that we can all be proud of, and one which encapsulates the aspirations and hopes of our peoples for a more prosperous and peaceful future”.

The Cotonou Agreement currently governing EU-ACP relations is due to expire in 2020. Political negotiations on a new ACP-EU Partnership were launched in New York on 28 September 2018.

Current talks mainly focus on the so-called common foundation at EU-ACP level. This contains the values and principles that bring the EU and ACP countries together. It also indicates the strategic priority areas that the two sides intend to prospectively work on together. In the future agreement, on top of the foundation there will be three action-oriented regional pillars to focus on each region’s specific needs. Through the future partnership, EU and ACP countries will seek closer political cooperation on the world stage. Together, they represent more than half of all UN member countries and unite over 1.5 billion people.

