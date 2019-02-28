UK statement on re-election of President Buhari in Nigeria

LONDON – PRN Africa — Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, congratulates President Buhari on securing a second term as the Nigerian President.

Last night the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria declared President Buhari the winner of the 2019 Presidential elections.

Minister of State for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said:

“I offer my congratulations to President Buhari on securing a second term as the Nigerian President. The UK is a long-standing friend and partner of Nigeria and the Nigerian people, and a stable and prosperous Nigeria benefits Africa and the world.

“The Nigerian people have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to democracy. The result declared by the Nigerian election commission is consistent with the result obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process. Along with our international partners, the UK believes the Nigerian people can have confidence in the result.

“However, we also recognise that independent Nigerian voices have expressed concerns about the conduct of the electoral process, in particular logistics and results collation, and reports of intimidation of election officials. We urge any party or individual who wishes to challenge the process to do so peacefully and through the appropriate legal channel and we encourage Nigerian authorities to examine all allegations of wrongdoing carefully, and take the necessary action against individuals found responsible.

“My thoughts are also with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in election-related violence. No one should die in the exercise of their democratic rights. We will continue to support Nigeria and its civil society in drawing lessons from these elections and strengthening its democracy.”

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

