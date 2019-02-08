Call for Applications – the AfDB Next African Global IT Leaders Program 2019 Spring Admissions

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire – PRN Africa — The African Development Institute of the African Development Bank is implementing the next African Global IT Leaders Programme under the aegis of the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Knowledge Sharing Programme (KSP). The objective of the programme is to create across the African continent a critical mass of global IT experts: highly trained professionals in ICT.

The secondary objective of the programme is to expose mid-career professionals in African countries to the latest techniques and knowledge available through graduate studies at higher educational institutions in Korea. Upon completion of their studies, the scholars are expected to return to their home countries to apply and disseminate their newly acquired knowledge and skills to enhance the development of their countries.

This two-year Masters degree programme in Information Technology provides integrated courses focused on the IT technologies and Korean business strategies. It also offers opportunities for networking with Korean IT industrial companies through classes and seminars; field trips to traditional sites to experience Korean culture and history; and on-site workshops at IT companies.

The rigorous student selection focuses on employees working in the field of ICT in public and private sector in the Bank’s regional member countries. Applicants should additionally have the following qualifications:

1. A certified Bachelors degree in an IT-related area

2. A certificate of English proficiency: TOEFL (iBT 83, PBT 560, CBT 220), IELTS 6.5, TEPS 599, TOEIC 720 or higher). These should have been taken at most two years before the deadline of the application

3. A public official, employee of public institutions or senior-level researcher at national research institutes working in IT fields (employees from private companies will not be considered)

4. Korean citizens are excluded – this also applies to Korean citizens with dual citizenship.

SOURCE African Development Bank (AfDB)

© 2019, Newstime Africa. All rights reserved. – The views expressed here are purely those of the author and not necessarily those of the publishers. – Newstime Africa content cannot be reproduced in any form – electronic or print – without prior consent of the Publishers. Copyright infringement will be pursued and perpetrators prosecuted.

34,088 total views, 567 views today