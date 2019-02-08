Secretary-General Appoints Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal Special Representative for Central African Republic

NEW YORK – PRN Africa — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Mr. Ndiaye succeeds Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon, who has been leading the Mission since August 2015. The Secretary-General is grateful for Mr. Onanga-Anyanga’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Central African Republic, in particular during the 2014-2016 transition period, culminating in the Bangui Forum and the 2016 elections. Mr. Onanga-Anyanga’s leadership, integrity, personal commitment and tireless efforts have been crucial, including in support of the ongoing peace process as part of the Panel of Facilitators of the African Initiative.

Mr. Ndiaye is a seasoned diplomat and brings over 27 years of experience in diplomacy and international affairs, including as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Senegal from 2012 to 2017. Most recently, Mr. Ndiaye served as the country’s Chairman of the National Committee on Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative in Senegal.

Prior to his ministerial appointment, he served as Senegal’s Ambassador to France (2012) and to Mali (2010-2012). He also held the position of Chief of Staff of the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2009. From 1997 to 2003, he worked at the Permanent Mission of Senegal to the United Nations in New York.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Mankeur served as Technical Adviser in the Office of the Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, in charge of economic, technical and financial cooperation. He also served as Chief of Staff to the Minister for African Economic Integration and to the Minister for Economy, Finance and Planning. Previously, he acted as Head of the Personnel and Social Affairs Division as well as Deputy Director of Administration and Equipment in the Foreign Ministry.

Mr. Ndiaye graduated in 1991 from Senegal’s National School of Administration/Diplomatic Section.

SOURCE Secretary-General of the United Nations

