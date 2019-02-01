President Ramaphosa to deliver State of the Nation Address

PRETORIA, South Africa – PRN Africa — President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 7 February 2019, deliver the last State of the Nation Address for the fifth and current Parliament.

In terms of Section 42 of the Constitution, the President may summon Parliament to an extraordinary sitting at any time to conduct special business.

Since the advent of democracy in 1994, the President of the Republic has annually called for a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, to provide an overview of current developments in the country and to set out government’s key plans for the year ahead.

At 19h00 on February 7, President Ramaphosa will deliver his second State of the Nation Address following his election in February 2018. This State of the Nation Address will also signify South Africa’s marking of 25 years of freedom and democracy.

The 2019 occasion will focus the nation’s attention on the symbolism and ceremonial content of South Africa’s democracy, as well as on the substance of renewal and growth at a time when South Africans wish to see and experience inclusive and sustainable growth that creates jobs and sustains communities.

The State of the Nation Address is an opportunity for the President to take stock of challenges faced by the nation but also of progress made.

The ceremonial content of the day will again highlight the mutual regard and partnership among the three arms of the state, in line with the Constitutional vision.

The Address embraces all South Africans and all sectors of society, and reflects the lived experience of all South Africans, regardless of background or political orientation.

It also focuses the minds and energies of all South Africans on the values that bind the nation together and on the actions needed to build and sustain our shared future.

In addition, the State of the Nation Address is followed closely by international stakeholders who use the Address as a yearly point of reference for their engagement with government, business and the people of South Africa.

President Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to take an active interest in the State of the Nation Address so that they can play their part in helping South Africa grow.

The President has emphasised that the Address reflects the role played by all sectors of society in shaping a better future and responding to challenges. It is therefore an inclusive account of a nation working together to secure and maintain renewal and growth.

Before, during and after the February 7 State of the Nation Address, public engagement on this important national event is invited on #SONA2019.

