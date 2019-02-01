UN expert group on people of African descent on fact-finding visit to Belgium

GENEVA – PRN Africa — The United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent will carry out a fact-finding visit to Belgium from 4 to 11 February 2019.

“We will gather information on any forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, Afrophobia and related intolerance, and follow up on the recommendations we made during our last visit to the country in 2005, in order to assess the overall human rights situation of people of African descent in Belgium,” said Michal Balcerzak, who heads the expert group.

The Working Group’s delegation, which is visiting the country at the invitation of the Government, will travel to Brussels, Antwerp, Liège, Namur and Charleroi, and meet representatives of the Government, national institutions, people of African descent, civil society organizations and individuals working on issues of racism and racial discrimination.

The delegation, which also includes human rights experts Ahmed Reid and Dominique Day, will look into good practices and gaps in protecting the human rights of people of African descent in Belgium. The Working Group will present a report containing its findings and recommendations to the Human Rights Council in September 2019.

The experts will also promote the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024), which aims to highlight the contribution of people of African descent to societies, and to strengthen national, regional and international cooperation to ensure the human rights of people of African descent around the world are respected, protected and fulfilled.

A news conference to share the delegation’s preliminary findings will be held on Monday, 11 February, at 1500 in UNRIC, 8th floor, Résidence Palace, Rue de la Loi 155, 1040 Brussels.

SOURCE United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

