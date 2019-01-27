East End Lions Football Club Chairman Anthony Navo calls for calm as he sends best wishes to the Club for victory

Victory For East End Lions – The Chairman of East End Lions Football Club in Sierra Leone, Ambassador Anthony Navo, has in a recently released statement, sent his best wishes to the team as they face the Mighty Blackpool Football Club at the National stadium in Freetown. This is what the Chairman had to say:
As our East End Lions Football Team prepare to play their first match this year against the Mighty Blackpool, and as Chairman of our wonderful club, I want to seize this opportunity to encourage and implore on all our supporters to come out in huge numbers and show solidarity and support for our team by giving them our overwhelming support at the national stadium today the 27th of January 2019.
East End Lions have always taken pride in how we conduct ourselves before, during, and after all football matches we take part in, and this culture has been consistent throughout our existence as one of the most formidable football team in Sierra Leone. We have always been defined by our resilience and determination to win no matter the situation. I am calling on all our supporters to continue to showcase our tradition of excellence without violence or disruption of matches and our winning mentality no matter the opposition we face. We are a united force and we say no to violence and we say yes to peace and tranquility.
#Nonviolence
#AmbAnthonyNavoJnr
#ChairmanEastEndLions
