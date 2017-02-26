UN rights expert urges Kenya to protect four environmental defenders whose lives are under threat

GENEVA – PRN Africa — The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment,* John H. Knox, is urging the Government of Kenya to take all necessary measures immediately to protect four environmental human rights defenders who have been assaulted, subjected to death threats, and forced into hiding since they filed a law suit against a lead smelter earlier this month.

Two of their homes have been burned. All have been threatened with death. The twelve-year-old son of one of them was kidnapped earlier this week and held for three days before being released on the side of a road. All four are now living in hiding. “Phyllis Omido and the other members of the Center for Justice Governance and Environmental Action (CJGEA) are facing a life-or-death situation,” said Mr Knox. “These human rights abuses undermine the ability of ordinary Kenyans to seek environmental protection without fear. It is vital that the Kenyan Government takes effective actions immediately to protect these environmental defenders from violence and harassment, that it investigates the actions and threats against them, and punishes those responsible,” Mr Knox stressed.

In 2015, Phyllis Omido, the recipient of the prestigious Goldman Prize, also called the “environmental Nobel prize,” founded CJGEA to promote and protect human rights and environmental justice. Her three colleagues who are also in danger are Wilfred Kamencu, Anastacia Nambo, and Alfred Ogola. “These four people are helping to lead the way to a healthier environment in Kenya,” Mr. Knox said. “They should not have to risk their lives in order to defend human rights and a healthy environment through peaceful and legitimate means.”

Under international human rights law, the Government of Kenya is required to protect their lives and freedoms, including by promptly and effectively investigating threats against them and by safeguarding them against harassment and attack. “It has become all too clear in recent years that environmental advocates around the world are at increasing risk of harassment, violence, and murder,” the Special Rapporteur said. “On average, three people every week are killed somewhere in the world, simply for trying to protect the environment on which we all rely. Kenya must do everything in its power to ensure that Phyllis Omido and her brave colleagues do not meet this fate,” added Mr Knox.

Ms. Knox has communicated about this matter with the Government of Kenya jointly with other relevant Special Procedures mandate holders.

SOURCE United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

© 2017, Newstime Africa. All rights reserved. – The views expressed here are purely those of the author and not necessarily those of the publishers. – Newstime Africa content cannot be reproduced in any form – electronic or print – without prior consent of the Publishers. Copyright infringement will be pursued and perpetrators prosecuted.

4,931 total views, 1,062 views today