Sierra Leone Implements the International Monetary Fund’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

WASHINGTON – PRN Africa — Sierra Leone has implemented the recommendations of the Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS)—endorsed by the IMF Executive Board in May 2015—by disseminating a National Summary Data Page (NSDP). The page serves as a one-stop publication vehicle for essential macroeconomic data—in both human and machine-readable formats. This places Sierra Leone in the first wave of countries to implement the recommendations of the e-GDDS.

The NSDP is posted on the websites of Statistics Sierra Leone, the Bank of Sierra Leone, and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, utilizing the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX) on the Open Data Platform provided by the African Development Bank. A link to Sierra Leone’s NSDP is available on the IMF’s Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board at: http://nso.sierraleone.opendataforafrica.org/xaacebc/national-summary-data-page-nsdp.

Louis Marc Ducharme, Director of the IMF’s Statistics Department, welcomed this major milestone in the country’s statistical development. “I am confident that Sierra Leone will benefit from using the e-GDDS as a framework for further development of its statistical system.”

Publication of essential macroeconomic data through the new NSDP will provide national policy makers, a broad range of domestic and international stakeholders, including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information that the IMF’s Executive Board has identified as critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies. Making this information simultaneously available to all users will bring greater data transparency. The authorities are pleased that Sierra Leone is among the first group of countries to implement the e-GDDS recommendations.

Background

The e-GDDS was established by the IMF’s Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create synergies between data dissemination and surveillance. The e-GDDS supersedes the GDDS, which was established in 1997.

Watch this short video that gives a broad overview of the benefits of the e-GDDS.

