Plane ready to take Yahya Jammeh out of The Gambia as he vacates State House

A Private plane is on standby at the Banjul airport to whisk outgoing president Yahya Jammeh out of the country as the small West African country prepares to usher in a new era with a new president who was recently elected out of a coalition of parties that contested the presidential election that saw Jammeh defeated for the first time since his 22 year stay in power. Jammeh decided to vacate the official residence after a last minute agreement to cede power with looming threats from neighbouring countries to intervene and install the newly democratically elected leader Adama Barrow. Barow was inaugurated as the country’s president in neighbouring Senegal because of fears for his safety.

Jammeh was given an ultimatum to hand over power and leave by 12 noon today or face a standby force that had already made its way towards the capital in readiness to force him out if need be, by the regional political and economic union, ECOWAS.

Last ditch mediation efforts led by Guinean president Alpha Conde may have yielded fruits as Jammeh seems to be on his way to the airport with reports of activities on the way at the airport to transport him to exile in Saudi Arabia. Morocco and Nigeria have also offered to host him. Prior to his departure, Jammeh has dissolved his cabinet after senior cabinet members offered their resignations in protest over his refusal to step down.

