UN chief commends peaceful polls in Gambia, congratulates President-elect Adama Barrow

NEW YORK – PRN Africa — United Nations President Elect -Adama Barrow today commended the people of Gambia for the peaceful and orderly manner in which yesterday’s presidential election was held and congratulated President-elect Adama Barrow.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, Mr. Ban commended the Independent Electoral Commission for ensuring that the necessary conditions were in place for the organization of a successful election. He also commended President Yahya Jammeh for his message congratulating Mr. Barrow. “The Secretary-General reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to continue to support the people and the Government of The Gambia in their efforts to promote human rights, achieve sustainable development and strengthen good governance and the rule of law in the country,” the statement concluded.

SOURCE UN News Centre

