Ghana: Ban urges President, opposition leader to defuse tensions ahead of upcoming elections

NEW YORK – PRN Africa — United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today urged Ghana’s President and the opposition leader to continue their role in defusing tensions towards the holding of peaceful and credible elections in the African country.

According to a readout issued by Mr. Ban’s spokesperson, the Secretary-General had separate phone calls with John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, and Nana Akufo-Addo, head of Ghana’s opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), to discuss the general elections scheduled to take place on 7 December. “The Secretary-General underscored the importance of an environment conducive to peaceful and credible elections, and urged the two leaders to continue their role in defusing tensions and preserving peace,” the readout said. “Bearing in mind Ghana’s history of political stability and peaceful elections, the Secretary-General underscored the need for all political parties to sign a Code of Conduct, which will greatly assist in lowering tensions and preventing electoral violence,” the readout added.

SOURCE UN News Centre

