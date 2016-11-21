Noting upcoming elections in Mali, Ban urges Government to engage with all actors to diffuse tensions

NEW YORK, 19 November 2016 – PRN Africa — Ahead of local elections in Mali, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has encouraged the Government to pursue a constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to defuse tensions that may arise before and after the poll and to ensure that the holding of the elections do not compromise the advances made towards peace in the country.

According to a statement issued by his office, Mr. Ban took note of the Malian Government’s decision to hold local elections tomorrow (20 November) and acknowledged that the country’s Constitution precludes any further postponement of the polls.

The elections have already been rescheduled three times. In the statement, the UN chief also noted that important delays in the implementation of key provisions of the peace agreement in Mali, relating to the establishment of interim administrations, as well as the security situation in the north and certain parts of the centre of the country, may compromise the organization of the poll.

He also noted the reservations expressed by the democratic opposition and some of the signatory armed groups to the peace agreement regarding the holding of the local polls on the date envisioned.

“The Secretary-General calls on the Malian Government, the democratic opposition and the signatory parties to the peace agreement to ensure the conduct without incident of the elections in the localities where political and security conditions allow their organization,” read the statement. The statement further said that United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) would support the conduct of the polls within its resources and in its areas of deployment where it will be possible to conduct the elections by providing logistical and security assistance as provided for by its mandate.

SOURCE UN News Centre

