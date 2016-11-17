Republic of Equatorial Guinea : 2016 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Director for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

WASHINGTON, 16 November 2016 – PRN Africa — Summary: Equatorial Guinea is facing difficult circumstances, as the oil price shock severely complicates the effort to transform the economy. Although the authorities have embarked on fiscal adjustment, the decline of the non-resource primary balance has fallen short of what is needed to avoid a rapid deterioration in debt levels and fiscal buffers.

SOURCE International Monetary Fund (IMF)

