Why Former President Koroma did not attend appeal court hearing in Sierra Leone

President Ernest Bai Koroma

Appeal Court Judges presiding over findings and recommendations into the Commissions of Inquiry have ordered former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, 2018 APC Presidential Flagbearer Dr. Samura Kamara, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, and other Appellants to file and serve their written synopsis within twenty-one days for oral arguments and submissions on the 23rd June 2021.

The order was delivered by way of directive through Appellants’ legal counsels including Lawyer Ady Macauley representing Appellants Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara and Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara, and Lawyer Africanus Sorie Sesay together with Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara and Ady Macauley representing former President Koroma as Appellant.

The Appellants are before the Appeal Court appealing against the decision made against them by Commissioners of the COI.

Lawyer Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara on behalf of former President Koroma informed the court that his client was absent due to late court service.

Joseph Kamara went on to state that the former President was unable to travel from his Makeni residence to Freetown because he was not aware of the matter coming up for hearing yesterday.

Lawyer J.F. Kamara who also doubles as appellant requested three weeks of adjournment in order for them to properly prepare and file their appeal arguments.

Respondent counsels J.T. Freeman and E. Williams also sought the same on the grounds of other legal issues that they need to address before the next adjourned date.

In the interim, the presiding Judge Justice Ansumana Ivan Sesay admonished the Appellants and State respondents’ counsel to file and serve synopsis on both sides and the court before the 25th May 2021.

Counsels were advised to attach all relevant documents and relevant authorities in support of their case.

Lawyer Roland Wright on behalf of another COI Appellant, Karifa Kargbo, former Director of Finance at the Petroleum Directorate appeals case has been adjourned for oral arguments and submissions.

Justice Adrian Fisher and Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens are among the three panel of Judges presiding over the above COI appeal cases in Freetown.